Watch Game Highlights of Lake Taylor's thrilling 36-35 victory over Patrick Henry-Ashland in the VHSL Class 4 State Semifinals on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Norfolk.

After building a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter, Lake Taylor had to hold on for the win by stopping a Patrick Henry two-point conversion with five seconds remaining. Both Malik Newton and Tarrion Washington-Jacobs ran for over 100 yards for the Titans in a game that featured six turnovers - three from each team.

The win improved their record to 12-2 overall as they get ready to play in the State Finals for the fifth time in eight years under Head Coach Hank Sawyer.

Lake Taylor will take on Tuscarora (13-1), which is riding a 13-game winning streak, for the Class 4 crown at Lynchburg's Liberty University on Saturday, December 14, 2019 with a kick-off slated for 4:30 PM.

Video by Tyler Baines with narration from Matthew Hatfield.



