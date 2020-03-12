The NFHS Network is your home to watch coverage of the 2020 Virginia High School League Basketball Champions. All six classifications for boys basketball and girls basketball will be streamed live and available for archive viewing on the web site.

A monthly pass can be purchased for $10.99, while an annual subscription is $69.99.

Links to the page for the VHSL Tournament can be found below...

NFHS Network VHSL's Landing Page Here



