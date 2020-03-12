News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-12 09:39:02 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Watch 2020 VHSL Basketball Championships on NFHS Network

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

The NFHS Network is your home to watch coverage of the 2020 Virginia High School League Basketball Champions. All six classifications for boys basketball and girls basketball will be streamed live and available for archive viewing on the web site.

A monthly pass can be purchased for $10.99, while an annual subscription is $69.99.

Links to the page for the VHSL Tournament can be found below...

NFHS Network VHSL's Landing Page Here


VHSL Championship Game Links:

Thursday, March 12, 2020 - Class 2 & 1 Championships:

12:30 PM: #2 Gate City (19-11) vs. #1 Luray (29-1) - Watch Here

2:30 PM: #1 Gate City (24-5) vs. #1 John Marshall (23-2) Watch Here

6:00 PM: #2 Honaker (23-6) vs. #1 Surry (26-4) - Watch Here

8:00 PM: #2 Auburn (22-6) vs. #2 Mathews (22-7) - Watch Here


For Updates...

Follow @hatfieldsports on Twitter!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}