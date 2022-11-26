The Warwick Raiders won their 1st Region championship since 1986 by defeating Kings Fork 31-19 for the 4A Region championship. Messiah Delhomme was the star of the game running for 214 yards on 18 carries while scoring three touchdowns and intercepting two passes. Delhomme scored the first time he touch the ball weaving thru defenders and running 64-yards for a touchdown with less than a minute into the game for a 7-0 Warwick lead. After Kings Fork drove down to the Raiders 16-yard line on their 1st possession, Delhomme picked off a pass to end a scoring drive. Delhomme then turned the turnover into points with 13-yard touchdown run which ended a 74-yard, 10-play drive and extended the lead to 14-0. ..

Kings Fork finally got on the scoreboard with a 26-yard touchdown run by senior Kaletri Boyd. The 3-play scoring drive was setup by a 57-yard run by sophomore running back Javon Ford II who exploded thru the hole before being run down by Wayne Batchelor. Ford II finished with eight carries for 100 yards. Delhomme stopped the 2-point conversion and the Warwick led 14-6. Warwick extended the lead to 21-6 just before the end of the 1st half. Delhomme took the handoff and ran a sweep around the left end which gave the Raiders a 21-6 lead at halftime.

Both teams scored within the first three minutes of the 3rd quarter. Warwick junior rinning back Ian Bacon broke free, straight up the middle, on a 36-yard touchdown run Kings Fork answered quickly with a 2-play, 71-yard drive. Quarterback Cameron Butler threw deep to Denosh Rodgers for for a 58-yards before connecting with Kaletri Boyd on a 31-yard touchdown reception to put the Bulldogs to within two scores. The 2-point conversion was stopped again and the score remained 28-12. Sophomore Abdul Mokhtar kicked a 32-yard field goal with 6:14 remaining in the 3rd quarter which ended the Raiders scoring for the night.

The Bulldogs attempted a 4th quarter comeback and scored on a 45-yard touchdown reception by sophomore Jahmel Mackey from Butler with 9:03 remaining. After forcing a 3-and-out, Kings Fork was on the verge of scoring another touchdown after driving down to the Raiders 5-yard line but Delhomme once again stalled the drive with his second interception. Senior Richard Martin Jr sealed the Region title with the Raiders 4th interception with less than a minute to go.

Notables

The Raiders defensive front led by senior Antonio Deloatch, freshman Christian Corbin and sophomore Marlon Stewart combined for several sacks and prevented any inside rushing yards. Ian Bacon and Bryce Buchanon combined to run for 102 yard and the Raiders totaled over 300 yards rushing when you ad in Delhomme's 200= yards..

Youtube Video