Matoaca rolls to 4-0 with 21-14 victory over Thomas Dale

The Matoaca Warriors picked up a big Central District win over rival Thomas Dale 21-14. With the win, Matoaca improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2006. "Anytime you get the chance to play against a really good football team, you want to rise to the challenge, and our guys did just that," explained Head Coach Justin Parker after the game. Knights quarterback Ethan Minter gashed the Warriors defense for 55 yards which set up a four-yard touchdown run by Jordan Branch (Rios kick) to give Thomas Dale a 7-0 lead over Matoaca.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5RMSA4OjM3IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9y ZGFuQnJheGNoP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb3JkYW5CcmF4Y2g8 L2E+IGZpbmRzIHRoZSBlbmQgem9uZSBmcm9tIDQteWFyZHMgb3V0LiBQQVQg R09PRCEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UREtuaWdodHNG Qj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVERLbmlnaHRzRkI8L2E+IDcgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NSFNfV2FycmlvcnNfRkI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1IU19XYXJyaW9yc19GQjwvYT4gMCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQTRMRWU5a1htMiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0E0TEVlOWtYbTI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQnlyb24gSm9uZXMgKEBieXJv bnNqb25lcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ieXJvbnNq b25lcy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0MTU0MDczNDQ2MTQzNTkwOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The lead would be short lived as Riley Simmons returned the ensuing kickoff 80-yards (PAT Gates) to tie the game at seven a piece. Matoaca forced a Thomas Dale on the Knights next drive. A few plays later, Quentin Johnson rumbled 43 yards to the end zone (PAT Gates) to put Matoaca on top 14-7.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5RMSAwLjMwIFF1ZW50aW4gSm9obnNvbiByYWNlcyA0My15YXJkcyB0 byB0aGUgaG91c2UhIFBBVCBHT09EISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL01IU19XYXJyaW9yc19GQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A TUhTX1dhcnJpb3JzX0ZCPC9hPiAxNCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1RES25pZ2h0c0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUREtu aWdodHNGQjwvYT4gNyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NS RjREYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENSRjREYW48L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL2JDa2QwNHAwY2siPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iQ2tkMDRw MGNrPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJ5cm9uIEpvbmVzIChAYnlyb25zam9uZXMp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYnlyb25zam9uZXMvc3Rh dHVzLzE0NDE1NDU1NDg0Njk3ODQ1Nzg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Matoaca protected it's 14-7 lead by intercepting Ethan Minter twice before the half. In total, Thomas Dale turned the ball over three times in the first half. "You could tell we were rusty," explained Head Coach Kevin Tucker. He continued, "I told you before the game, I thought the X's and O's we were going to be fine on. It was the physical part. Were we going to get out there and turn the ball over? Are we going to make sure we secure it? And we didn't do that tonight. When you have that many turnovers, it's hard to beat anyone." After a scoreless third quarter, Matoaca running back Cam Johnson scored on a one-yard touchdown run (PAT Gates) to make the score 21-7 in favor of the visitors.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5RNCA3OjA1IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2Ft MWpvaG5zb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNhbTFqb2huc29uPC9h PiBwbHVuZ2VzIGluIGZyb20gMSB5YXJkIG91dC4gUEFUIEdPT0QhIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTUhTX1dhcnJpb3JzX0ZCP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNSFNfV2FycmlvcnNfRkI8L2E+IDIxIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVERLbmlnaHRzRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRES25pZ2h0c0ZCPC9hPiA3IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q1JGNERhbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVBy ZXBzUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxz PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veGFkTkZqZnhxYyI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3hhZE5GamZ4cWM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQnlyb24gSm9u ZXMgKEBieXJvbnNqb25lcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9ieXJvbnNqb25lcy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0MTU2NzMzMjk0MjI0MTc5OT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Thomas Dale continued to scratch and claw their way back into the game. The Knights cut the lead to seven on a Minter quarterback sneak (PAT Rios) with 7:05 remaining in the game. They would force a Warriors three and out before getting the ball back with a little over two minutes remaining in the game. The Knights picked up some decent yardage and a pass interference call on Matoaca gave them a fresh set of downs inside the 20. On fourth and goal, Minter's pass slipped through the hands of Jacob Seaborne which sealed the victory for Matoaca.

IMPACT PERFORMERS MATOACA Quentin Johnson - 20 carries 132 yards TD Cam Johnson - 5 carries 18 yards TD Riley Simmons 80 yard KOR TD Malachi Cook, Jaedin Lee, Marcus King - 5 tackles

Thomas Dale Brandon Rose - 11 carries 83 yards Ethan Minter - 11 carries 75 yards TD; Passing : 9/16 86 yards 2 INT's Jordan Branch 8 carries 25 yards TD Stephon Hicks - 8 tackles