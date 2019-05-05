John Champe High School announced on the final Monday of April that Warner Dyke will be the new Head Girls Basketball Coach of the Aldie school, which began the VHSL's initial cycle of realignment as a Class 3 program and will be in Class 6, Region B when the 2019-20 school-year begins.

Dyke made the decision to leave and take the job at Champe for family reasons, citing the desire to be closer to where his daughters reside.

During his time at Brookville, Dyke made the Bees one of the strongest programs in girls basketball in the entire state. Over his 22-year tenure, he compiled a record of 416-130 with 17 district or conference titles as well as six State Tournament appearances.

Some of the notable players he's coached during his time at Brookville include Division I standouts such as Hannah Young (Kent State), Talisha Watts (George Mason) and Emilee Dunton (Longwood), among others.

Before coming to Brookville, Dyke was a boys basketball assistant at Pulaski County and spent six years at Rustburg Middle, beginning in 1991.

Besides coaching basketball at Brookville, Dyke has coached golf, softball, tennis and junior varsity baseball.

Dyke, who went 20-7 overall in his final season at the helm of Brookville, will teach health and physical education at Champe.



