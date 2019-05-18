Coming into Saturday’s VISAA Division III Championship game, both teams involved, -Southampton Academy and Walsingham Academy - had won the last four State Championships between them.

Southampton won three in a row, in 2015, 2016, and 2017, with Walsingham coming back to take the crown last season,. The two met again in the championship game at Shepherd Stadium, this time with Walsingham defending their title after a solid outing by Jacob Miller-Bopp, an all-around stellar offensive showing, and a few errors by Southampton Academy. The Trojans won going away by a count of 12-2.

Tanner Schobel led the way for the Trojans on offense with a double, a single, a triple, an intentional walk, and the first run of the game, along with playing stellar defense at shortstop for the Trojans.

“It feels great, I’m super excited,” said Schobel. “We have two in a row now, maybe next year we can make it three, and then four. It feels good to contribute, I’ve been trying to hit the ball, get on base, and make plays for my team.”

Along with Schobel, the Christman brothers had excellent performances, with Cody hitting two RBI doubles, and the game-winning 2 RBI hit in the bottom of the sixth, leading to a victory via the mercy rule.

“We worked hard for this and it came true,” said Cody Christman. “I struggled my first at-bat, swinging and missing twice, so I knew I had to be aggressive so I swung at the first ball I saw both times and hit it well.”

“I just wanted to hit the ball hard, I hadn’t been hitting very well today and just wanted to come through big” Trey Christman said.

Senior first baseman Christian Carter put the Trojans up 8-1 in the bottom of the fifth with a single in his final game, going out as a back-to-back state champion.

“It takes a lot of hard work and grinding every day,“ explained Carter. “It takes everybody one through nine to win a game like this, not just the first few batters and the guys on the bench, it takes everyone to do something like this.”

On a hot day, a Gatorade bath was just what head coach Ian Heisel needed after the game, and he got one.

“My boys played awesome, everyone did well and sometimes you are speechless, and I am now, Heisel explained. “The senior class and everyone here really grew up together, and they are awesome, they are great guys. Jacob (Miller-Bopp) did what he was supposed to and that’s just great.

Walsingham ends the season at 23-8, and Southampton will finish at 16-8. Both teams have now combined to win the last five VISAA D3 Championships.



