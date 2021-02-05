VirginiaPreps - VMI Inks Nine In-State Prospects on February Signing Day

The info on February signees below includes name, position, height, weight, hometown and high school in parentheses. Further capsule information on each signee follows.

In December, VMI signed nine to national letters-of-intent which brings the current signing class to 18. The December signing announcement can be found at this link.

"We are excited to add nine future cadet-athletes to our VMI Football 2021 signing class, said Wachenheim. "All hail from the state of Virginia, emphasizing our commitment to recruit the Commonwealth. They complement our December signees and give us the ability to compete for future SoCon championships."

LEXINGTON, Va. – Virginia Military Institute Head Coach Scott Wachenheim today announced nine signees to the 2021 recruiting class on the first day of the February signing period.

David Allio, OL, 6-5, 280, Raphine, Va. (Rockbridge County)

A two-sport star at Rockbridge in football and wrestling … played multiple positions as a junior for a Rockbridge County team that finished 9-3 in 2019 with the program's first postseason victory in seven years … earned first team All-Valley District honors at offensive line and second team honors at defensive end … defensive stats were: 34 solo tackles, 60 combined tackles, 9 tackles for a loss, 3 forced fumbles, 1 interception, and 1 touchdown … transferred to Rockbridge County from Stafford County after his sophomore season … the VHSL Class 3 wrestling state runner-up as a junior.





Joey Campbell, TE, 6-3, 215, New Kent, Va. (New Kent)

Played wide receiver, running back and free safety at New Kent … four-year letterman in football a two-Time second-team All-Region selection at WR … also competes in wrestling, finishing third at the 3A Region A Tournament…also lettered in track…mother Kelly Campbell played softball at Chowan.





Roy Gunn, ATH, 6-0, 185, Roanoke, Va. (Patrick Henry)

Earned all-region and all-district accolades on the gridiron for Head Coach Alan Fiddler … threw for over 1,400 yards and 14 TD as a sophomore … played quarterback, cornerback and returned punts.





Shamus Jones, DB, 6-3, 188, Chester, Va. (Thomas Dale)

A 6A second-team all-state defense all-purpose and first-team all-region defense utility in 2019 … had 102 tackles including 96 solos and had one sack, two interceptions and one caused fumble… also plays power forward on the basketball team and competes in the high jump in track & field.





Kandler Martin, DL, 6-2, 250, Ashburn, Va. (Stone Bridge)

Earned First-Team defense All-Potomac District honors in 2019 … also was a first-team all-region…lettered four years in football … also competed and lettered in track and field and basketball in high school.





Darryl Overton, LB, 6-1, 220, Woodbridge, Va. (Freedom)

Compiled 111 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two TDs as a junior … earned second-team All-Cardinal District defense honors that same season.





Tyriq Poindexter, OL, 6-5, 300, Roanoke, Va. (William Fleming)

Played both offensive line and defensive end at William Fleming…second team All-Region … made 22.5 tackles as a junior, including 16 solo and 2.5 tackles for loss…also lettered two years in basketball playing forward and center…also competes in the shot put in track





Cody Rogers, QB, 6-0, 205, Bristow, Va. (Patriot)

6A 1st team All-District…Three-year team captain… threw for 1,711 yards his junior year and completed 77% of passes with 22 touchdowns and only two interceptions which stands as the best varsity season in school history…complied a 15-2 record as a starter over three years with 3,011 passing yards, 923 rushing yards, 33 touchdowns, two interceptions and completion rate of 71%...honor roll student all four years… uncle Bob Falk played for Wisconsin as a QB and had another uncle Brian Falk play for Air Force Academy as a linebacker .





Jayson Tarpeh, OL, 6-6, 295, Woodbridge, Va. (Freedom)

Played offensive line at both Freedom and Hylton High Schools and lettered…also plays basketball at Freedom High…prior to transferring from Hylton High he was a three-year letterman in basketball who averaged 15 points, five rebounds, and five blocks.