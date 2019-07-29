Rivals 4-star class of 2021 defensive lineman Naquan Brown of Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach, VA, made the trek south to Chapel Hill for the first time Saturday to formally meet the new North Carolina coaching staff and get a feel for the football program.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Brown went with an open mind and left thoroughly impressed with everything he learned and experienced in the recruiting event surrounding the team’s summer cookout.

“Coach Dre’ Bly is the one I talked to about visiting,” he told THI. “It was really nice for my first time being up there, with the new locker rooms and stuff, I enjoyed my time.”

The family vibe that Mack Brown has installed in the program since taking over is something that is catching the attention of a lot of prospects that visit. Naquan Brown is yet another example of the new culture having a real impact on a prospect.

“Everything’s like a brother hood there between the coaches and how they use to play for coach Brown,” he said. “I say he’s really going to change the program.”