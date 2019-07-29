Visit Moves The Needle For 4-Star DE Naquan Brown
Rivals 4-star class of 2021 defensive lineman Naquan Brown of Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach, VA, made the trek south to Chapel Hill for the first time Saturday to formally meet the new North Carolina coaching staff and get a feel for the football program.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Brown went with an open mind and left thoroughly impressed with everything he learned and experienced in the recruiting event surrounding the team’s summer cookout.
“Coach Dre’ Bly is the one I talked to about visiting,” he told THI. “It was really nice for my first time being up there, with the new locker rooms and stuff, I enjoyed my time.”
The family vibe that Mack Brown has installed in the program since taking over is something that is catching the attention of a lot of prospects that visit. Naquan Brown is yet another example of the new culture having a real impact on a prospect.
“Everything’s like a brother hood there between the coaches and how they use to play for coach Brown,” he said. “I say he’s really going to change the program.”
As far as the facilities go, the brand new locker room walk through was something Brown gushed over.
“I really liked the locker rooms, their new walls, the staff, it’s just love there,” he said.
It’s still early in the evaluation process but it has been clear to Brown the staff loves how he might fit into Jay Bateman’s defense that includes the all-important hybrid end-linebacker role.
“I think both they can see me playing defensive end and outside linebacker,” Brown said. “I haven’t really spoke to (defensive line) coach (Tim) Cross, but hopefully soon though. I’ve talked to coach Bateman.”
Now with the visit and an extensive Carolina experience behind him, Brown has a newfound affinity for the Tar Heels.
“The visit most definitely moved it,” he said, referring to the recruiting needle. “It did for the first time being there and most definitely they could be up there on my list, it was real nice.”
The No. 2 overall prospect in his class in Virginia and the No. 8 player nationally at his position, has also picked up offers from the likes of Penn State, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Virginia and of course UNC among several others.