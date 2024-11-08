VISAA Playoffs North Cross vs Fredericksburg Christian

The Raiders played a tough schedule including three games against the other seven VISAA playoff teams. They faced four VISAA D1 schools (winning three) and their only defeat was to Trinity Episcopal. They had an impressive win over St Christopher's and they beat Episcopal on the road.

Fredericksburg Christian last State title came in 2018 with a 35-21 win over North Cross. They finished the 2024 season with a 9-1 record. They were 9-0 before losing an undefeated showdown with Blue Ridge. The Eagles best win during their 9-0 start was a close 16-15 road win over Atlantic Shores followed by another close 21-17 road win at Nansemond Suffolk Academy. Fredericksburg Christian scored a season high 60 points and the defense produced three shutouts.



