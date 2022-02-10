VISAA Executive Director Dick Kemper Set to Retire





[Richmond VA, February 9, 2022]

Dick Kemper founded the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association in 1998 as a non-profit organization that would unify independent school athletics in the state of Virginia. This organization was founded on the core values of integrity, sportsmanship, and leadership. Kemper will retire, leaving a vacancy in this important role and providing a new opportunity to lead this well-established organization into the next phase of growth – a phase that includes expanding the influence and outreach of VISAA, and increasing that value-add of membership for its paid member schools.

For over fifty years, Dick Kemper has served athletic programs within our state’s independent schools. Over his 42-year tenure at St. Christopher’s School, Dick knew that Virginia independent schools’ athletic programs needed structure and oversight, so he rallied friends to launch VISAA. The Association’s first Executive Director, Dick created and nurtured the fledgling Association into an expansive governing body for the prominent athletic programs of Virginia’s independent schools.

In a letter to the Heads of School of the approximately 100 member schools, VISAA Chair Trip Darrin, Head of Blue Ridge School said, “Dick Kemper’s responsibilities and vision for our Association have grown at a time he faces his own crossroads. In recent months, Dick has let the Executive Committee know that it is time for succession planning. Dick and the Executive Committee recognize the need for the role of the Executive Director to grow as the needs of our athletic programs grow. With great thankfulness for Dick’s service to our schools and student-athletes and with Dick’s support, the Executive Committee is launching a search for a new full-time Executive Director. I find myself grateful once again to Dick Kemper for both his foresight and his willingness to help us onboard his successor.”

The hiring committee to find that successor is headed by Eric Gobble, Director of Athletics & Wellness at The New Community School in Richmond. Gobble has served as a volunteer on the VISAA Executive Committee for over a decade. Gobble says, “Dick Kemper has helped so many schools across our state grow their athletic programs. He is a faithful steward of the diversity of our membership and a champion of education-based athletics. Coach Kemper’s are very big shoes to fill.” Sitting independent school heads and administrators, as well as non-profit directors, have expressed interest in filling the role. Interested parties are sent this link to apply:

https://jobs.crelate.com/portal/fahrenheitgroup/job/tgu5btax5on8nonkonob5rnydw