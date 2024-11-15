VISAA Championship St Michael vs Benedictine

St Michael's earned the #1 seed in the VISAA D1 playoffs finishing the season with an 8-1 record including wins over Benedictine and Trinity Episcopal. They also have a win over WCAC playoff team Paul VI. The Warriors defeated St Christopher's last week 18-6 to reach the title game. Tyler Owens scored two rushing touchdowns and the Warriors defense limited St Christopher's to 144 total yards.

Benedictine hopes to defend their 2023 State championship and they secured the #2 seed in the VISAA playoffs and faced Trinity Episcopal in the semi-finals last week. The Cadets trailed 21-0 late in the 3rd quarter but came back to win 29-28 on the strength of their special teams play. The Cadets returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, recorded a safety and recovered an onside kick which led to a score.







