VirginiaPreps - VISAA Cancels 2020 Fall Sports Championships

July 24, 2020

To: Heads of School and Athletic Administrators

From: Richard H. Kemper, Jr, CMAA, Executive Director

Subject: Cancellation of VISAA Fall 2020 Championships





In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and after consideration of many factors, including the health and safety of all concerned and the operational challenges faced by member schools, the Executive Committee of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) voted unanimously not to sanction any championships for the fall 2020 season.

As a result, VISAA championships in all sports for the fall 2020 season have been cancelled. VISAA recognizes that conferences and schools may make individual decisions to compete in fall sports.

VISAA did not take any action with respect to winter or spring championships. VISAA expects to make a decision on winter championships by early November.





Richard H. 'Dick' Kemper Jr., CMAA

Executive Director Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association





