Virginia WR Xayvion Bradshaw Building Strong Connection With Notre Dame
When Notre Dame offered Bluefield (Va.) Graham class of 2022 wide receiver Xayvion Bradshaw on March 2, some fans may have wondered why the Fighting Irish were offering a young man with single digit scholarship offers and no Rivals ranking.
The reason? He’s a baller. In last Graham’s win on Saturday, Bradshaw caught five passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns and also played a key role as a defensive back. He’s been an important role in leading the G-Men to a 4-0 start to the 2021 spring season.
His recruiting stock is only going to rise in the coming months as well.
“I’m keeping in touch with a lot of coaches,” Bradshaw said. “Right now, I’m just trying to play my season, and at the same time, get back to all of these coaches. I can’t go on any visits right now, so I’ve been setting up virtual visits. I’m waiting to see what comes to me.”
Simply put, adding Notre Dame to his offer sheet that also included Arizona State, Cincinnati, Purdue, Virginia, West Virginia and others was a significant moment for him.
“I love Notre Dame,” Bradshaw said. “That offer was really big to me.”
A couple days after receiving his scholarship offer from the Irish, he got on a zoom call with receivers coach Del Alexander.
“They talked to me about their school, how they do things and what their campus is like,” Bradshaw recalled. “I talked to their wide receivers coach, and he was the one who shot me the offer. I can’t wait to stay in touch with him.
“I have paid attention to Notre Dame. My family has always liked Notre Dame. I really like them too. My grandparents had a lot of Notre Dame stuff. I’d always go over there on Saturdays and watch the Notre Dame game with them. That made me start rooting for Notre Dame.”
Bradshaw has quickly formed a strong opinion of Alexander over the past few weeks.
“He’s an amazing guy. He talked to me about what they do at Notre Dame. He was telling me about their players and all about their academics. He’s an all-around great guy. If I go there, he’d be a great coach and would definitely help me for the future.”
Bradshaw doesn’t have a set timetable for a commitment, but he would certainly like to make his decision prior to his senior season, so he can give it all for his last ride with his teammates.
“I try to bring a lot to the table for my team,” he said. “Every time I get the ball, I try to use my speed and vision in the open field.”
Bradshaw’s father is Ahmad Bradshaw, who played collegiately at Marshall before spending nine years in the NFL. He was a part of two Super Bowl winning teams with the New York Giants (2007, 2011).
“He really pushes me too,” the younger Bradshaw told the Herald Courier over the weekend. “He played running back, but of course he always tells me he played running back, receiver, kicker ... He knows what he is doing, plus where he has already been to the league, he is just really teaching me little by little and it just pushes me more and more.”
