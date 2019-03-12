Notre Dame offered three-star 2020 receiver KeAndre Lambert in early February, and the Norfolk (Va.) Maury product has been looking into the Irish more and more ever since.

Prior to the offer, Lambert had only had preliminary contact with Notre Dame, but the communication has ticked upward since the official offer.

“I’d been getting mail from them,” Lambert said. “When they offered me, I started to get texts from them more and started growing a connection between me and the school.”

Lambert said after landing the offer, he took time to reflect on just how big an offer from a school like Notre Dame is, and of course he was fired up.

“I was just grateful because that showed the work I’ve been putting in has been paying off,” Lambert said. “I was definitely grateful to receive that offer. I’m definitely going to try to visit.”

The Virginia talent said he’s come to learn a lot about Notre Dame in the month since the offer, and added that he’s certainly been impressed with what he’s seen.

“I know they’ve got production,” Lambert explained. “They’re a great program with great history. It’s one of the top programs in the country.”