Virginia Transfer DE Ben Smiley III commits to UConn Football

Smiley III is listed at 6-foot-4, 260-pounds prospect and hails from Norfolk, Virginia and played his high school ball at Indian River High School.

UConn Football has added another Transfer Portal addition to the roster today as former Virginia defensive lineman Ben Smiley III has announced his commitment to the program via social media following a visit to campus.

Out of high school, Smiley III was ranked as a 5.7, three-star recruit along with being the No. 14 overall prospect in the state of Virginia for his class. In the end, he chose the Cavaliers over 25 other offers from the likes of Alabama, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Michigan St, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, NC State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, Virginia Tech and several others.

In his six years with the Cavaliers, Smiley appeared in 40 games (12 starts) and finished 50 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one pass defended.

Smiley III has one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Huskies.