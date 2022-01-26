Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Xayvion Bradshaw
It took a couple extra days, but the Hokies managed to sign Bluefield (Va.) wide receiver Xayvion Bradshaw in the early period.
The 6-0, 185-pounder was a longtime Hokies fan who went through most of the process without an offer from the childhood favorite... but when the opportunity arrived, he didn't take long to pounce.
Rankings
5.5 three-star. Unranked at his position or overall nationally. No. 28 senior in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Other suitors
Appalachian State, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas, Liberty, Marshall, Notre Dame, Purdue, Toledo, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia
Recruitment story
