Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Reid Pulliam
The Hokies landed one player out of in-state powerhouse Life Christian Academy in the early Signing Period. Linebacker Reid Pulliam is a key member of the group going forward.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Rankings
5.5 three-star. Unranked nationally overall and at his position. No. 29 senior in Virginia.
Other suitors
Arizona State, Duke, East Carolina, Houston, Indiana, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Marshall, Maryland, St. Thomas
Recruitment story
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news