Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Lemar Law
Virginia Tech's effort to maintain a foothold in the Tidewater got a huge boost when the staff signed Lemar Law.
The 6-6, 295-pound defensive tackle out of Virginia Beach's Green Run High got a late run from some national powers, but stayed steadfast with the Orange and Maroon.
Rankings
5.7 three-star. Ranked No. 30 defensive tackle nationally. No. 13 in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Other suitors
East Carolina, Liberty, Maryland, Michigan, Old Dominion, Virginia
Recruitment story
