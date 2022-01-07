 VirginiaPreps - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Brody Meadows
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-07 09:21:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Brody Meadows

The Hokies pulled a massive - if entirely predictable - Signing Day flip when they grabbed offensive lineman Brody Meadows.

The 6-6, 270-pounder was a longtime UVa commit - but a lifelong Virginia Tech fan, who simply didn't hold an offer from the Orange and Maroon until days before the early Signing Period. When the Bluefield (Va.) Graham four-star got his offer, it was all just a matter of timing.

Rankings

5.8 four-star. Unranked overall, but No. 31 offensive tackle nationally. No. 11 prospect in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Other suitors

Virginia (former commit), Cincinnati, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Michigan State, Old Dominion, Purdue, Temple, Toledo, West Virginia

Recruitment story

