Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Brody Meadows

The Hokies pulled a massive - if entirely predictable - Signing Day flip when they grabbed offensive lineman Brody Meadows.

The 6-6, 270-pounder was a longtime UVa commit - but a lifelong Virginia Tech fan, who simply didn't hold an offer from the Orange and Maroon until days before the early Signing Period. When the Bluefield (Va.) Graham four-star got his offer, it was all just a matter of timing.