VirginiaPreps - Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2021: DJ Sims

Sims had a number of mid-major and FCS programs on his offer list fairly early in the process. Wake Forest joined the fray early inn the Spring. Without an indication that he'd get much other Power-5 opportunity, Sims committed to the Deacons.

However, Virginia Tech continued to monitor. Even though he didn't have a senior season to evaluate, the staff had seen enough from his character (and their own need to change the narrative on in-state recruiting) to ramp up the interest. They gave indication that they were serious about him on the eve of Signing Day, and that was enough for him to decommit from Wake.

Immediately after that decommitment, both the Hokies and UVa offered, but he was all Hokie. An evening ceremony at his home made the commitment and the signing official.