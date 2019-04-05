Virginia Tech's Chris Clarke opts for grad-transfer route
Former Virginia Tech wing Chris Clarke will transfer, sources tell Rivals.com. The 6-foot-6 guard sat out last season and has the potential to become immediately eligible in the fall as a grad-transfer as things are in line for Clarke to graduate this spring which would place him on college playing floor next season.
“Chris has the desire to play the point guard at the level,” Clarkes father, Curt Clake, told Rivals.com. “More importantly, he is looking towards developing a strong relationship with the new staff and for a place that will challenge him to reach his maximum abilities.”
Clarke did not play this past season due to off of the floor issues, though things are in line for the former Rivals150 prospect to positively impact a high-major program for one more season. Most valued for his versatility and playmaking abilities, Clarke was a major catalyst for the surge in success in Blacksburg in recent years, playing in two NCAA Tournaments during his stay on campus.
A model of efficiency that has been one of the greater mismatches within the ACC, Clarke is someone that checks practically all of the boxes and is arguably at his best used on the ball. The native of the Hampton Roads region, Clarke’s career averages of 9.2 points (54 FG percent), 6.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists underscores just how vital he is to his team’s success as he was the first player in program history to record a triple-double in a single game.
Clarke has the potential to be one of the top grad-transfers available this spring. Heavy interest is due to follow thanks to his all-encompassing game and skillset. He is someone that can play four positions on the offensive end and is similarly affective as a defender thanks to his athleticism and instincts.