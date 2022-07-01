Virginia Tech gets important commitment from in-state DB Braylon Johnson

Virginia Tech added an important commitment on Friday from legacy defensive back Braylon Johnson . The Highland Spring, Va. star had a long list of options but decided to stay home and play for the Hokies. Johnson broke down his commitment with Rivals.com in the video above.

Johnson is a long defensive back with impressive instincts and very good ball skills. Virginia Tech fans should be really excited about his addition to the secondary, not only for what he brings to the field, but also what he can help the Hokies do on the recruiting trail. He's a well known prospect in the Richmond area and his father, Loren Johnson, played for the Hokies under legendary head coach Frank Beamer and is the head coach at Highland Springs High School, one of the best public school programs in the entire state of Virginia.

Johnson does a good job in man coverage as a cornerback, understanding how to play physically when necessary and making plenty of plays on the ball. His skill set also lends itself to having success as a safety at the next level. With those impressive instincts, he does a good job of quickly reading and reacting to the play. Johnson will need to physically mature before he sees consistent action on the field but there's a good chance that he plays a lot for the Hokies throughout his college career.