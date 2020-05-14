(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame will not host an Induction Weekend in 2020, opting to postpone its Induction events until its 2021 scheduled dates.

This will be the first time since 1971, the state’s official Hall of Fame has not held its annual induction. The COVID-19 pandemic had already forced the Hal lof Fame to move off the originally scheduled dates of April 24-25, 2020, with the hope of rescheduling for later this year. Continued uncertainty regarding the coronavirus, however, forced to Hall to look past 2020.

“To give our inductees, their families, and supporters an event worthy of Induction into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, myself and the Hall’s Board of Directors determined it would be best to focus on 2021,” says Hall of Fame Executive Director, Will Driscoll.

“While the state begins to re-open in certain sectors, there is still a high level of uncertainty surrounding events of this scale. Our goal is to make sure everyone is not only safe attending our events, but also comfortable in doing so.”

The Hall was scheduled to induct a new class of seven inductees and recognize a Distinguished Virginian for the just fifth time in the Hall’s history.

The Class of 2020 includes; Dennis Carter, Mike Cubbage, Lawrence Johnson, Bruce Rader, Tracy Saunders, Al Toon, and David Wright. Priority Automotive Group President and CEO, Dennis Ellmer, was to be presented with the Steve Gauback Distinguished Virginian Award, highlighting his philanthropic contributions through sports.