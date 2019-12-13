(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) - The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame has announced its 2020 Class of Inductees. The 7-member class joins 334 previous inductees as Virginia Sports Hall of Famers. This will be the 49th induction class in the Hall's history, and features six natives of Virginia, and another who has covered sports in Virginia for over 40 years. The Class of 2020 is as follows:





· Dennis Carter - Danville native, 37 years at WSET (Lynchburg)

· Mike Cubbage - Charlottesville native, UVA baseball, 48 years as player, coach, scout, and executive in MLB

· Lawrence Johnson - Chesapeake native, NCAA Champion, Olympic Silver Medalist in the pole-vault

· Bruce Rader - 40+ years as Sports Director at WAVY-TV (Hampton Roads)

· Tracy Saunders - Suffolk native, All-American and Honda Award winner for Norfolk State Women's Basketball

· Al Toon - Newport News native, 8-seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets, 3x Pro-Bowl selection

· David Wright - Chesapeake native, 7x All-Star in 14 MLB seasons





2020 Induction Weekend will take place April 24-25, 2020 with three events scheduled over two days at venues in Town Center of Virginia Beach. Event, ticket, and sponsorship information can be found at our website:





2020 Induction Weekend

We would like to thank those sponsors and partners already on board for 2020 Induction Weekend. Presenting sponsor, Priority Automotive Group. Additional sponsors, the Virginia Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, Optima Health, WAVY-TV/FOX43, ESPN Radio 94.1 WVSP-FM, AdImpact Marketing, and the Virginia Beach Hotel Association.



