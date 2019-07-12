Iowa State has some connections to a Virginia high school and extended an offer to a second offensive lineman from the program in as many years in June.

Daleville Lord Botetourt rising junior Colston Powers picked up an offer from the Cyclones when his path crossed with assistant coach Joel Gordon one month ago.

The Cyclones had offered 2019 prospect Jesse Hanson, but the lineman ultimately ended up committing to and signing with Virginia Tech. They've also hosted a third Lord Botetourt offensive lineman, Gage Bassham, who does not have an I-State offer.

Powers, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound offensive tackle, is a three-star prospect with a 5.5 Rivals rating. He is considered the 25th-overall player in Virginia for the 2021 class. In addition to I-State’s offer, Powers has P5 ones from Louisville, Virginia and West Virginia.

