Virginia High Scores Late, Beats Radford 8-7

The Virginia High Bearcats scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth to defeat the Radford Bobcats 8-7.

The game was a see-saw affair. Virginia High scored in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead.



Radford would then cross the plate four times in the top of the third, but Virginia High answered right back and erupted for five runs of their own in the bottom of the third. The Bearcats would go in front 6-4 after three innings of play.

Radford then answered with two runs to tie the game at 6-apiece in the top of the fourth. Virginia High once again would score a run in their half of the fourth to go back ahead 7-6, in the back-and-forth battle.

In the top of the fifth, Radford scored the tying run to knot things up at 7-apiece. But in the top of the sixth, Radford would be halted from scoring and Virginia High plated the winning run in the bottom half of the inning off Bobcats reliever Daniel Hale.



Virginia High relief pitcher Bhraedon Meredith would once again shut down the Bobcats in the top of the seventh for the win. Meredith went the last three innings, giving up one run while walking four and striking out four.



Besides getting the win in relief, Meredith was 1 for 3 at the dish and scored a run. Isaac Berry knocked in three big runs and scored a run for the victorious Bearcats. Dominic White and Connor Brown each had an RBI, while Conner Davidson scored three runs.

Radford's Nate Wesley went 3 for 3, scored twice, and drove in a pair of runs. Junior Lester and Keith Tabor both had an RBI as well. Taylor Stamborsky scored two runs. Junior Lester went the first four innings and was relieved by Daniel Hale. Hale gave up two runs, and two hits. He also walked four and struck out four but got the loss.



"We had our chances, but we didn't shut them down when we needed to," said a disappointed Radford Head Coach Drew Cox. "We battled and I'm proud of them for that."

Virginia High evened its mark to 3-3 on the campaign. Radford saw their record drop to 1-4 on the season.



