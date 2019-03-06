Maryland hosted an array of talented recruits in College Park March 3, and one of the biggest--both literally and figuratively--was Dominion (Sterling, Va.) 2020 four-star offensive tackle Jimmy Christ.

The 6-foot-7, 280-pound Rivals250 blocker holds 36 offers in what has grown to be an impressive list of blue bloods and other Power Five programs. But the Terps were the sixth school to come calling when head coach Mike Locksley and his staff offered back in December and over the past few months Christ and the Maryland staff have developed a strong relationship that should pay dividends moving forward.

That bond was only strengthened last weekend when Christ got to catch up with Locksley & Co. as well as take in a Terps basketball game against No. 9 Michigan at a sold-out Xfinity Center.