One of the Mid-Atlantic region's top 2023 prospects was in Columbia over the weekend watching the South Carolina Gamecocks take down Auburn.

Antonio Cotman Jr. carries a couple interesting ties to South Carolina's staff, and walked away impressed with what he saw in Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Life Christian Academy (Virginia) product went on the record following the trip to give his thoughts on the Gamecocks program to GamecockCentral.com.