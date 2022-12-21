Two late official visits to Florida State and South Carolina weren't enough to pry Kamren Robinson away from the in-state Virginia Cavaliers. The Tappahannock (Va.) Essexx linebacker announced his decision to stick with his original commitment and sign with Tony Elliott's program.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"It was the overall support they've shown," Robinson said. "They've been there from day one. I've been talking to the coaches everyday. It's just the right feeling. "(The process) was kind of hard," he said. "I really enjoyed both South Carolina and Florida State. My connection with UVA just outweighed them. Coach Sintim and the coaches kept saying, 'A need is bigger than a want.'

RIVALS' REACTION