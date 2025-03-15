Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 15, 2025
Virginia defensive back Andre Clarke Jr. loving Miami after spring visit
circle avatar
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In