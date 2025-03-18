Prospect Watch Phoebus Phantoms

Our next review of the top prospects from the State champs are the Phoebus Phantoms. They have won 49 straight games including 4-straight State titles. They are the 1st school to win state titles in three different classes

Cornerback Nijay Gay changed his commitment from North Carolina Central to stay close to home to play for Hampton University. An All-State selection, Gay recorded 74 total tackles, with 3.5 sacks and five interceptions. Gay is a lock down, physical defender who excels in press coverage.

New Norfolk State Head Coach Michael Vick made a commitment to recruit in-state and came away with three Phantoms.

Receiver Romeir Smith (6-foot-4, 251) is very athletic and brings impressive size to the receiving position. He grabbed 33 receptions for 1,048 yards and 13 touchdowns his senior year at Phoebus.



