Ty Gafford Named New Executive Director of the VHSL

Charlottesville, VA – The Virginia High School League Executive Committee has announced VHSL Assistant Director of Compliance Ty Gafford as its next Executive Director.

Gafford brings 30 years of leadership and education experience to the VHSL. His new position will be effective July 1, 2025. He will replace Dr. John W. "Billy" Haun, Ed.D., retiring effective June 30, 2025, after having served nine years with the League as executive director, a period that has seen tremendous growth for the League.

"On behalf of the VHSL Executive Committee, I am pleased to welcome Ty Gafford as its next executive director," said David Spage, chairman of the VHSL executive committee. "As demonstrated through his highly successful career, Ty is committed to VHSL's core mission and can strategically guide the League forward."

"Ty brings all the qualities that fit the position," said Haun, "Ty understands the changing landscape in High School athletics and activities as he leads the membership in building upon the League's strengths to meet the challenges ahead."

The selection was made after a comprehensive national search and selection process.

"I am very excited about the opportunity to serve as Executive Director of the Virginia High School League," said Gafford.

"I want to thank the Executive Committee for having the confidence in me to work with staff and the Executive Committee to continue providing outstanding service to Virginia's students and the League membership. I also would like to thank Dr. Haun for his mentorship and for his years of dedicated leadership to Virginia's schools and students. I wish him the best in his pending retirement."

Gafford has extensive experience at every level within the VHSL. He is currently the VHSL Assistant Director of Compliance, which has given him the opportunity to work with League membership. His previous experience includes serving as a High School principal, assistant principal, history teacher, and boys and girls basketball coach. Additionally, Gafford participated in basketball as a student-athlete at Appomattox County High School.

During his tenure as principal of Altavista High School (2010-20), Gafford served four years on the VHSL Executive Committee (FY2017 to FY20) and as the League's chairman during the FY2019-20 school year.

Gafford earned a Master of Education in Education Leadership in 2008 and a Bachelor of Arts in History from Lynchburg College in 1994.

The Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) assisted VHSL with the search process.



