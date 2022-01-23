Virginia defender loves everything about South Carolina
It's well-known that Shane Beamer will continue to work Virginia - an area in which he has deep roots - on the recruiting trail for the Gamecock football program.
Severall from the state were on hand for South Carolina's latest Elite Underclassman Day on Saturday, including 2023 defender Jordan Bass.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news