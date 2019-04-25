“I loved the visit at UNC,” the 6-foot-3, 230 pounder told THI . “It was amazing. I liked the way the players competed and the energy they had just to practice and I got too see their facility and we they do on a daily basis.”

Earlier this spring, Highland Springs (VA) High School class of 2021 defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam , took an unofficial visit to North Carolina for one of its spring scrimmages. The trip gave him exposure to the coaches and football program for a first-hand experience of how things are done there.

While on campus Gilliam got a good feel for the coaches and how they are hoping to make a strong early statement in their first year.

“I shadowed mainly defensive line coach Tim Cross and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman,” he said. “I learned the sense of urgency you must have during practice and just going out there and getting after it.”

As the visit ended, he got a few minutes to meet up with and talk to the coaches.

“First thing they said was they love my film and didn’t use the term light, the coaches were really attentive about my size and how mobile I am on the field,” Gilliam said.

He has courted scholarship offers from West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Michigan State and Georgia Tech among others.

Currently, he doesn’t hold an offer from UNC, but he’s hoping to get back on campus soon and learn more about the program and perhaps than an offer from the Carolina staff will come.



