The NCAA enacted a recruiting dead period last March, and it’s in place through April 15. The dead period does not allow for any meetings between Division I college coaches and prospective student athletes, but that doesn’t mean that prospects can’t take self-guided tours of campuses just like any other person could. Chantilly (Va.) High class of 2022 defensive end Aiden Gobaira hit the road on Monday and arrived that night in South Bend. He will be on campus until Wednesday, when he will head to Chicago to visit with a family friend. Gobaira holds 19 scholarship offers, and Notre Dame was the sixth school to throw its hat in the ring when it offered last May.

“I’m just really building relationships with offers I have right now,” Gobaira said. “Notre Dame is one of the big ones that I’m talking to a lot lately. I’ve talked with Coach Freeman and Coach Elston a bunch – just building relationships with both of those guys. They seem like great coaches.” The 6-6, 230-pounder has connected with new Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman on several occasions, including daily text messages and a few phone calls. “We’ve had some good conversations,” Gobaira said. “He’s a great guy. He’s easy to talk to. I’ve researched him; he’s a great coach too.” Defensive line coach Mike Elston has been Gobaira’s primary contact with Notre Dame, and they’ve kept in consistent communication since the scholarship offer conversation. They had a few Zoom calls during the fall, and Gobaira has had conversations with Notre Dame defensive line assistant Mike O’Guin as well.