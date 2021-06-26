Virginia athlete Claiborne impressed with WVU, eyes July decision
King William (Va.) athlete Demond Claiborne came into his official visit to West Virginia expecting to be impressed but the experience still surpassed his expectations.
Claiborne, 5-foot-10, 185-pounds, had previously visited Virginia, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech but walked away from the trip to Morgantown with a good feeling about the program.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news