Following participating in the weekend 7-on-7 tournament in Gatlinburg, 2020 athlete Thailand Baldwin visited Tennessee for the second time Sunday and went home with his first SEC offer.

“I had a really good talk with coach (Derrick) Ansley,” Baldwin told Volquest.

“He likes that I’m a playmaker. That I’m always around the ball. Also, that I’m so young.”

Baldwin, a standout at Phoebus High (Va.), is contemplating reclassifying into the 2021 class, but no final decision has been made.