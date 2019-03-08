Virginia ATH talks visit, offer from Vols
Following participating in the weekend 7-on-7 tournament in Gatlinburg, 2020 athlete Thailand Baldwin visited Tennessee for the second time Sunday and went home with his first SEC offer.
“I had a really good talk with coach (Derrick) Ansley,” Baldwin told Volquest.
“He likes that I’m a playmaker. That I’m always around the ball. Also, that I’m so young.”
Baldwin, a standout at Phoebus High (Va.), is contemplating reclassifying into the 2021 class, but no final decision has been made.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee #GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/0AQuNqRRfv— Thailand Baldwin❗️ (@thai2live) March 3, 2019
Tennessee likes Baldwin as an athlete, capable of playing corner or wide receiver. The 6-foot, 163-pound athlete prefers to play defense though, modeling his game after Pro Bowl corner Marcus Peters. He was was named an All-State performer in 2018 after helping lead the Phantoms to the state title game.
“I idolize my game after him,” Baldwin said of Peters.
Sunday marked the second time Baldwin has toured Tennessee, saying the school, “Gets better each time I’ve been.” He plans to return sometime this summer, too.
Up next for Baldwin is a couple trips to Wake Forest and NC State. He said he’s also hearing regularly from Penn State, Virginia Tech and Virginia.