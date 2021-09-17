Virginia among schools in early on 2025 in-state DE Watford
A physical specimen at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Virginia Beach product Ari Watford h already has the look of a national-level prospect. To go with an imposing frame for a ninth grader, he is ahead of the curve when it comes to football acumen, quickly proving his ability to terrorize older quarterbacks at the varsity level just two games into his prep career.
As his Salem team shut out city rival Landstown 13-0 last month, Watford was in on five tackles, two behind the line of scrimmage, and a sack. Following an off week, he returned to action with four sacks in an 8-6 win victory over Tallwood on September 10th.
While colleges are already salivating about his potential playing on Saturdays in a hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker role, it’s not all he can do.
“I can say this, he looks really good on offense, too,” noted his coach Marcus Johnson-Williams. “He brings great humility and a willingness to learn.”
Watford picked up his sixth offer from the Virginia earlier this month as the Cavaliers followed the likes of Buffalo, Jackson State, Maryland, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech on a list that is only formulating at this point. After all, he’s not even a sophomore yet.
Nonetheless, Watford was extremely thrilled to get an offer from UVa.
“I felt like an offer would come since it’s an in-state school, but I was still pretty anxious,” Watford told CavsCorner. “I was excited and thankful when it came through.”
Watford is eager to build a bond with the UVa coaches, which include an assistant from the Tidewater area in wide receivers coach Marques Hagans. He’s already been able to connect with the former Hampton High star who set records in his time as a player at UVa.
“We discussed my passion for football, what my plan is with football and how I plan on using the opportunity,” said Watford, an athlete who garnered interest from various colleges before he even got to high school. “We really didn’t discuss positions. It was more of who I am outside of football; character stuff more than anything.”
While Watford has yet to take in a game in Charlottesville, that figures to change in the not too distant future.
“I haven’t had the pleasure of visiting the campus, but plan on making a visit very soon. Coach invited me to come check a game out. I don’t know a whole lot, but I’m looking forward to learning more about it,” stated Watford, who highlighted a few factors that will certainly be pivotal as he goes through the recruiting process.
“Coach, culture, and how they treat me as a player/student," he added. "I really want to see that the program is invested in players holistically.”
Even though Watford has quickly made his presence felt on the football field, he’s not satisfied with the early offers and attention. His desire is to be the best, both at his position and in the class of 2025.
“Overall, improve,” Watford replied when asked what he wants to accomplish. “My larger immediate goal is I would like to achieve No. 1 ranking.”
