Virginia already tracking 2022 in-state DB Akim Sledge
THE LATEST
It's never too early for schools to start tracking top prospects and that's exactly what Virginia was thinking when the school offered Class of 2022 in-state prospect Akim Sledge in 2018. The Hoos jumped in the mix before Sledge even started high school and while an injury limited his playing time as a freshman last fall, he is still very munch on Virginia's radar. Rivals.com recently caught up with Sledge to talk about Virginia and update his recruitment.
IN HIS WORDS
"Right now I have two offers, one from Liberty and one from Virginia. I got Virginia my eighth grade year going into high school. This summer I have visited ECU, North Carolina State and a few others."
Impact of Virginia offer: "That was a really big offer for me. To know that they believed in me before I even started high school meant a lot and only made me want to work harder. It was validation because I've been striving for an opportunity to play college football. That's always been my long-term goal and that really helped my confidence. I felt like I could compete with anybody."
Progress on the field in 2018: "The season they had was great. I went to a couple of games and I really enjoyed myself. I think the staff there has things going in the right direction and I can't wait to get back."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news