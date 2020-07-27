VirginiaPreps - Villanova strikes with Angelo Brizzi

“I felt Villanova was the best situation for me and they recruited me harder than all the other schools and made me feel needed,” Brizzi told Rivals.com. “Their recent success with developing players, especially point guards, and helping them have great careers and placing them at the next level really stood out.”

Already sitting with the top-rated class in the Big East, Villanova made another mark in the backcourt on Monday. Angelo Brizzi, one of the breakout guards this offseason, gave his verbal commitment to Jay Wright and his staff.

A 6-foot-4 guard that can play on and off the ball, Brizzi picked the Wildcats over Arizona, Cal, Davidson, Michigan, and Northwestern. Selecting the located program located closest to him among his finalists, Brizzi first made his move into the Rivals150 earlier this summer. He currently sits as the 114th rated prospect in America, and as the 21st best point guard in the 2021 class.

“Seeing guys similar to me success there was definitely a huge affluence,” Brizzi went on to say. “It is a positive aspect of the program that I looked at because I can believe I can follow in their footsteps."

Known for his scoring abilities, Brizzi wields a consistent jumper that he can convert from each level. He is a more than capable offensive creator that can make shots, set others up and has the size to play a variety of spots in the backcourt.

Slated to replaced long-time stalwart Collin Gillespie at the lead guard spot after the season, Brizzi becomes Villanova's fourth pick-up in the 2021 class with each found within the Rivals150. Jordan Longino, Trey Patterson and Nnanna Njoku will join him on the Main Line a year from now, giving the Wildcats a balanced, talented and versatile group that make create the nation's number-one rated class.