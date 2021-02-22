VirginiaPreps - Viewers Guide to 2021 Spring Football: Southeastern District

February 22nd

Great Bridge at Western Branch

Western Branch was the eighth seed in the Region 6A quarterfinals last season and got blown out 60-0 against Oscar Smith, which went on to play South County in the Class 6 State Championship game. Great Bridge was the eighth seed in the Region 4A bracket last season, losing 49-20 to eventual State Champ Lake Taylor. The Wildcats showed some offensive prowess in that game, though one of their best playmakers - Kole Jones - is now playing at Oscar Smith.

Great Bridge has one player in the Rivals Top 45 rankings for Virginia in the Class of 2021 UCF signee Nathan Boerboom. It's uncertain if Boerboom will suit up this year. If not, the Wildcats will need to find a mismatch they can exploit on offense since their defense will have their work cut out for them slowing down the running of sophomore Shimique Blizzard.

Rashad Cook has returned to his alma mater at Western Branch where he hopes to lead the Bruins to prominence and is trying to get Western Branch to a winning record for the first time since 2016.



