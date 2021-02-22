VirginiaPreps - Viewers Guide to 2021 Spring Football: Southeastern District

Viewers Guide to 2021 Spring Football: Southeastern District
Teams in the Southeastern District are looking to knock off powerhouse Oscar Smith, which has played for a regional title ever year dating back to 2004. We should have a great slate of games ahead in the district. Here are the best games each week...
February 22nd
Great Bridge at Western Branch
Western Branch was the eighth seed in the Region 6A quarterfinals last season and got blown out 60-0 against Oscar Smith, which went on to play South County in the Class 6 State Championship game. Great Bridge was the eighth seed in the Region 4A bracket last season, losing 49-20 to eventual State Champ Lake Taylor. The Wildcats showed some offensive prowess in that game, though one of their best playmakers - Kole Jones - is now playing at Oscar Smith.
Great Bridge has one player in the Rivals Top 45 rankings for Virginia in the Class of 2021 UCF signee Nathan Boerboom. It's uncertain if Boerboom will suit up this year. If not, the Wildcats will need to find a mismatch they can exploit on offense since their defense will have their work cut out for them slowing down the running of sophomore Shimique Blizzard.
Rashad Cook has returned to his alma mater at Western Branch where he hopes to lead the Bruins to prominence and is trying to get Western Branch to a winning record for the first time since 2016.
