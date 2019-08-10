Western Branch assistant Brandon Newsome chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield after the Bruins beat Wise out of Maryland. 57-41, to capture the Blue Division Championship of the 19th Annual Blue Marlin Team Camp at Virginia Wesleyan University on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Newsome, an assistant under Head Coach Paul Hall, played point guard at Nansemond River. The Bruins have now won three consecutive Championships at Virginia Wesleyan, tying the record with Nansemond River. They also avenged losses during pool play to Landstown and Wise during the tourney.

Leading the Bruins with 22 points was Class of 2021 point guard Cameron Edmonds (6'1). Also from the Class of 2021, guard/forward Bobby Johnson (6'1) was named MVP for his hustle, energy and all-around play. Class of 2022 guard Efrem 'Butta' Johnson (6'4) was a key contributor with his offensive talents scoring, slashing and shooting. Meanwhile, Class of 2020 forward Jack Farrelly (6'6) battled inside and helped Western Branch out on the backboards.

The Bruins also won the junior varsity division of the Team Camp for the second time in three years.



