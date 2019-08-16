Williamsburg Christian has had a pretty strong tradition in basketball lately. One of the recent graduates, Xavier Green, earned Conference USA Tournament MVP honors earlier this year in helping Old Dominion punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. In fact, the Eagles went 26-7 overall and won a VISAA Division III State Championship back in 2016-17.

Heading into 2019-20, WCA will be under new leadership as Kashif 'Stretch' Johnson takes over as the program's Head Basketball Coach, replacing Kenya Williams, who left over two seasons at the helm.

Johnson has over 20 years of organized basketball experience with his latest stop coming as an assistant for two seasons at Hampton High to Eric Brown with a Crabbers program that made the State Playoffs in 2018. As a junior varsity assistant with the Crabbers from 2011-14, he helped them amass a 41-12 overall record.

In between that, Johnson served an assistant at Menchville High in Newport News from 2014-17 under the late great Ben Moore. As the Head J.V. Coach of the Monarchs, Stretch posted a 26-15 overall mark.

A former forward at the college level at Averett University, Johnson talked about his WCA Eagles winning the 13-team Lion Division of the ODU Basketball Team Camp in Norfolk on August 11th. They beat Varina in the Championship. Newcomers Jakari Wilkins (formerly of Denbigh and Menchville) and Brandon Herman (formerly of Menchville and Jamestown) were catalysts in the backcourt for WCA during their Sunday title run.

Meanwhile, posting a perfect record on the weekend and winning the Monarch Division of the ODU Team Camp was Team Marsh, a travel program that beat Western Branch in the title match. Team Marsh was organized by former ODU standout Ricardo Marsh.

