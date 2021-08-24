VIDEO - Tallwood's John Kepple on 2021 Lions

Tallwood Head Football Coach John Kepple chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield after his team's preseason scrimmage at Booker T. Washington High School with the Bookers and Oscar Smith on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

This will mark the 11th season at the helm of Tallwood for Kepple, who was elevated to Head Coach in 2011. Over a six-year stretch from 2013-18, the Lions made the playoffs on four different occasions.

Kepple likes the makeup of this squad, particularly in a few different areas as a seasoned offensive line, promising linebacker core and capable stable of running backs offers plenty of optimism.

Up front, senior OT/DE Dylan Seiders (6-2, 225), junior OG/NT Isaiah Coley (6-2, 280), junior C/DE Tyler Ziemba (6-0, 250) and sophomore OT/NT Decan Rawls (6-4, 330) all started at the end of last season and performed well.

Though they have to replace the school’s all-time leading rusher in Gunner White, they feel confident about the quartet of senior RB/LB Andre Stevens (5-10, 220), junior RB/LB Marquis Stevens (6-0, 210), sophomore RB/LB Reggie Custalow (6-1, 180) and sophomore RB/LB Jayden Hill (5-8, 200) doubling as playmakers on both sides of the ball. Custalow had multiple sacks last spring in a road victory over Kempsville.

Kepple's Lions finished 2-3 last season, concluding with a comeback win over Bayside in their finale. Tallwood is slated to open its 2021 campaign at Green Run - considered by many to be the Beach District and Region 5A favorite this year - on Friday, August 27th. The Lions have won their last five meetings with Green Run in the head-to-head series.