VirginiaPreps - Video - Salem Postgame Presser after Class 4 State Championship

Postgame Presser with the Salem Spartans following their 28-20 victory over the Lake Taylor Titans in Norfolk for the VHSL Class 4 State Football Championship on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Speaking from left to right are junior lineman Cameron Martindale, senior WR/DB Shawn Collins, Head Coach Don Holter, and senior RB/LB Zavione Wood.

Wood rushed for 191 of his game-high 220 yards in the second half, scoring all three of his touchdowns following intermission. He carried the ball 20 times as Salem erased a 6-0 half-time deficit, plus contributed on defense to a Spartans effort that helped hold Lake Taylor 15 points below their season scoring average coming into the contest.

Martindale, along with fellow junior DT Stacy Williams, proved to be instrumental in limiting the Titans to just 71 yards rushing on 33 attempts.

Collins, who came in with 15 catches for 276 yards and 7 TD's scored on the season, played in all three phases of the game. He had three kick returns total 38 yards and had a defensive assignment from his corner spot against Lake Taylor's talented receivers. While Lake Taylor threw for 266 yards on the game, they failed to score a touchdown in the first half for the first time this postseason.

Holter, who was an assistant when the Spartans won their last state title in 2017 over Louisa, earned his first State Championship as the Head Coach at Salem. With the win, Salem completed a perfect 10-0 season and captured the program's 10th state title - second most in VHSL history behind only Hampton High's 17.

Salem - which beat Lake Taylor 17-14 in double-overtime to win the 2015 State Championship after falling to the Titans 41-16 for the 2014 crown at Liberty University in Lynchburg - scored 21 unanswered second half points to seize control after falling behind 12-7 with 7:27 to go in the third period.

The Spartans and Titans won't see each other in the postseason for a fourth time in eight years come December. That's because Lake Taylor drops down to Class 3 - due to enrollment figures - beginning in the 2021-22 school-year.