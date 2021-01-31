VirginiaPreps - Video - Princess Anne Off to 3-0 Start, Hungry for More

Princess Anne Head Basketball Coach Corey Coffer chats following his team's 56-41 victory over Bayside on Monday, January 25, 2021 in Virginia Beach.

With the win, PA moved to 3-0 overall on the season. Victories over Kempsville and Kellam preceded the triumph over Bayside for a Cavaliers team replacing their top two scorers - Azaiyah Roberts and Kanye Clary (Massanutten Military Academy).

Coach Coffer's Cavaliers used a 15-0 run to seize control and grab a 24-10 lead that they wouldn't relinquish the rest of the night.

Princess Anne converted 22 of its 40 field goals, plus made 10-of-12 free-throws while out-rebounding the Marlins 32-31. Jarrell Pope led the way with 21 points, including a perfect 7-of-7 from the charity stripe, and grabbed six rebounds. Georges Archer had 17 points, while Josiah Woodies chipped in eight points, five rebounds and five assists.

In the second period, Princess Anne outscored 20-7 as the Marlins misfired on seven straight shots during one sequence.

The Cavaliers moved into the latest Class 5 Top Ten rankings on VaPreps at No. 8. Their 2019-20 squad finished No. 10 in the Class 5 Top Ten rankings, earning their first regional playoff victory in 21 years by eliminating reigning State Champ Maury before falling to city rival Green Run in the semifinals.