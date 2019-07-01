Petersburg Head Football Coach Mike Scott chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield at the Portsmouth Team Camp on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

The Crimson Wave are coming of a a playoff appearance and 7-4 campaign, marking the 7th time since 1980 they've reached that victory plateau.

Returning for the Crimson Wave in 2019 are 15 starters - seven on the offensive side of the ball and eight defensively. Headlining the group will be Class of 2021 QB Meziah Scott, the reigning Region 3A Offensive Player of the Year who also happens to be the Head Coach's son. Joining him in the offensive backfield are Upton Bailey and Brandon Harvell, both of whom earned Honorable Mention All-Region accolades.

Spearheading the defense will be rising senior lineman Rashaad Moore, who picked up an offer from Delaware State out of the MEAC earlier this off-season.