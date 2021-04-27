VirginiaPreps - Video - Owusu-Koramoah Returns Home Before 2021 NFL Draft

Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah chats with Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com and ESPN Radio 94.1 on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 as he returned home to the Tidewater area in advance of the NFL Draft.

Owusu, who starred in football and basketball at Bethel High School in Hampton, is projected to be selected in the first round. He was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year as a senior with the Fighting Irish, where he racked up 142 tackles, 13.5 stops for loss, 7 sacks, 7 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries along with an interception and a defensive touchdown in the team's win over Clemson from his Rover position.

Jeremiah speaks about the journey, memories from Bethel, the experience at Notre Dame, influence his family has played, plus the outlook as he gears up for the draft.





Special Thanks to Videographer James Timmons