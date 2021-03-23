VirginiaPreps - Video - Oscar Smith's Chris Scott after 51-0 Shutout of Deep Creek

Oscar Smith Head Football Coach Chris Scott chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield after his team's 51-0 shutout of Deep Creek in Chesapeake on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Coach Scott's Tigers, who went 13-2 overall and fell to South County in the Class 6 State Championship during the 2019 campaign, currently sit 3-0 overall. They've outscored those three foes by a combined margin of 169-0 with two more regular season contests scheduled against Grassfield and Indian River before the playoffs in April. All three wins so far have been by running clock margins, a minimum of 35 points.

Scott led Ocean Lakes to a State Championship in 2014. Oscar Smith is trying to win its first State Championship since 2011.

Presently ranked No. 1 in the latest Class 6 rankings on VirginiaPreps.com, the Tigers have lost their last five matchups in the State Finals, all to schools from Northern Virginia.





