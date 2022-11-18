Maury Class of 2023 running back Peyton Jones chats about receiving his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey in front of friends, classmates, family and more in Norfolk on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Chosen the Eastern District Offensive Player of the Year, Jones carried the ball 84 times for 1080 yards and 7 TD's during the regular season in which the Commodores went 7-1 overall. He's averaging nearly 14 yards per touch and is committed to play his College Football in the ACC at Duke.

Jones was a valuable performer for a Maury team that reached the Class 5 State Championship game last season and won their fourth straight regional title.



