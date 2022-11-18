Maury Class of 2023 running back Peyton Jones chats about receiving his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey in front of friends, classmates, family and more in Norfolk on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Chosen the Eastern District Offensive Player of the Year, Jones carried the ball 84 times for 1080 yards and 7 TD's during the regular season in which the Commodores went 7-1 overall. He's averaging nearly 14 yards per touch and is committed to play his College Football in the ACC at Duke.
Jones was a valuable performer for a Maury team that reached the Class 5 State Championship game last season and won their fourth straight regional title.
Maury Coach Dyrri McCain Talks Peyton Jones + More:
Maury Head Football Coach Dyrri McCain chats about running back and Duke commit Peyton Jones receiving his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Jones is the third All-American in five years for the Commodores, joining Clemson DB Sheridan Jones and Penn State WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
The U.S. Army All-American Bowl is slated to be played on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at The Star in Frisco, Texas.